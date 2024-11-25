CS Ogamba Responds to MP’s Call to Ban ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ in Kenya

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has called on the Kenyan government to ban the American children’s book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid, arguing that it contains themes unsuitable for children.

In a statement, Wanyonyi questioned why the series remains in circulation in Kenya despite concerns over its content.

The MP urged Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba to clarify why the book series has not been banned and to outline the steps being taken to prevent such materials from reaching young readers in Kenya.

In response, Ogamba explained that Diary of a Wimpy Kid is not on the list of books approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development for use in schools. He also highlighted that the regulation of books in Kenya falls under the Ministry of Information, Communications, and Digital Economy, under the legal framework of the Books and Newspapers Act Cap 111.

“We have brought the matter to the relevant ministry for appropriate action, and we will follow up to ensure that the particular offending book is deregistered from approval,” Ogamba stated.

The series, written by Jeff Kinney, has faced criticism globally. Last year, the Tanzanian government banned Diary of a Wimpy Kid from schools, claiming it violated local cultural norms and “good practices” for raising children.

Tanzanian authorities also argued that the books promote foreign behaviors, particularly concerning topics like transgender issues, LGBTQ+ rights, and asexuality.

In the United States, the Florida State Legislature also banned the series, expressing concerns over its “woke” undertones. Legislators claimed the books contain hidden messages that threaten to undermine societal values and disrupt moral norms.

The controversy surrounding Diary of a Wimpy Kid continues to spark debate on its impact on children’s development and the influence of foreign literature.