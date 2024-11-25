Wamuchomba Urges Governor Kang’ata to Pen Letter to Ruto Amid Growing Public Dissent

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has called on Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata to write a letter to President William Ruto, highlighting pressing issues affecting the nation.

Speaking on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Wamuchomba praised Kang’ata’s history of drafting impactful letters, including his bold communication to former President Uhuru Kenyatta during his time as senator. She emphasized that his experience positioned him to effectively convey public concerns to the president.

Wamuchomba urged Kang’ata to address the growing hostility toward Kenya Kwanza in Murang’a and Embu. She noted that goodwill messages shared during the recent Mashujaa Day celebrations were rejected by locals who once supported Ruto.

“Dear Governor Irungu Kang’ata, you have a way of writing letters to presidents. Please write to our president and notify him of various issues since he may be unaware that his messages of goodwill during the recent Mashujaa Day were rejected by the people he once called ‘Andu Aitu.’ In Juja they told the DC aaachane nayo,” Wamuchomba stated.

The MP also alleged that clergy in Mt. Kenya are increasingly avoiding mentioning Ruto’s name during prayers, breaking a long-standing tradition.

“Some clergy are struggling to include his name in prayers. Even mourners in Murang’a refused to listen to his condolence message during a funeral you presided over,” she added.

Additionally, Wamuchomba pointed to unresolved issues, including delays in HELB loan disbursements and farmers waiting for their bonuses and subsidized fertilizer, urging immediate action to address these concerns.