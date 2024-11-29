Atwoli Delivers Sharp Rebuttal to Senator Cherargei’s ‘Political Genius’ Claims

COTU-K Secretary General Francis Atwoli has hit back at Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei’s assertion that he is a political genius adept at survival politics. Atwoli dismissed the claims, emphasizing that his work aligns with the mandates of a trade unionist.

Cherargei had likened Atwoli to a political chameleon, suggesting that he seamlessly adapts to every ruling regime. The senator went further, describing Atwoli as a “designated survivor” in Kenyan politics who deserves to be studied as a model of political longevity.

“Atwoli is a political genius who is a designated survivor in high octane politics of Kenya. He camouflages with an easiness of a chameleon in different political eras. He is a case study of text book of politics of survival and relevance in Kenya,” Cherargei posted on Twitter.

Responding sharply, Atwoli clarified that his duties as COTU-K leader require collaboration with the government of the day. He dismissed Cherargei’s remarks as uninformed, asserting that trade unionists globally operate under the tripartite system of the International Labour Organization (ILO), which involves governments, employers, and workers.

“It is only a fool who doesn’t understand my work…all trade unionists globally work under tripartite ILO system, government, employers and workers and therefore we work and support the government of the day! The government provides an enabling environment for effective workers representative and protection,” Atwoli stated.

Cherargei’s remarks came shortly after Atwoli sparked debate by proposing the removal of Kenya’s presidential term limit. Speaking on JKL Live on November 27, 2024, Atwoli argued that the limit fuels political instability.

“If you ask me, as Francis Atwoli, I will tell you to remove the presidential term limit because this is what is causing us problems. Someone is timing after 10 years to be president. Are Ugandans experiencing the same problems we experience here?” Atwoli questioned.

He further decried the over-politicization of governance, stating, “People have made politics an industry. Every morning to evening is politics because they know someone’s term is almost ending.”