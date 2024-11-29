Ruto Issues Ultimatum on eCitizen Directive: ‘Comply or Make Use of the Door…’

President William Ruto on Thursday, November 28, read the riot act to Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of 34 government agencies for failing to comply with his directive to onboard eCitizen.

Addressing the First Anniversary of the eCitizen Directorate at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Ruto expressed his frustration, accusing the agencies of undermining his administration’s digitization efforts. He alleged that these organizations were deliberately resisting transparency and accountability.

“I was sent a list this morning of agencies that haven’t complied, and I want to put them on notice. These people think they can play games with us,” Ruto stated emphatically.

Agencies Accused of Lacking Transparency

The President highlighted several organizations, including the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), and Kenya Power Company Limited (KPLC). He also named other entities such as the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), Geothermal Development Company (GDC), Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, National Defence University, Kenya Space Agency, and Kenya Shipyards Limited.

“These entities are yet to comply with my directive that their services, payments, and revenues must be on eCitizen platform so that Treasury can follow on the revenues that are being collected by the government,” Ruto stated.

“They have one week to comply. Otherwise, they know what to do. They can make use of the door.”

Exposure of Evasion Schemes

Ruto further revealed that some agencies, despite onboarding eCitizen, had reverted to outdated payment models to evade scrutiny. “We still have government agencies on eCitizen, but they occasionally retreat to alternative payment methods, engaging in questionable dealings with certain banks,” he noted.

The President directed the implicated agencies to submit a detailed report to his office within three days, outlining their compliance measures. He also demanded a three-month record of their payment processes, emphasizing the importance of taking action against individuals undermining transparency.

“I want a record of the last three months showing which agencies have been using alternative methods to bypass the system. We will hold these people accountable,” Ruto declared.

Full List of Agencies

Below is the complete list of the 34 government agencies President Ruto placed on notice: