Athletes and Experts Unite to Eradicate GBV in Kenyan Sports

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has launched a dedicated team to lead the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in Kenyan sports. The unveiling, held on Monday, November 25, in Nairobi, coincided with the start of this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against GBV.

During the event, Murkomen emphasized the importance of the initiative and urged committee members to deliver impactful results.

The Gender Protection and Implementation Committee aims to create policies to curb GBV, implement recommendations from the 2022 Report on Gender Welfare and Equity in Sports, and foster a harassment-free environment for athletes.

The committee features a diverse lineup of athletes, legal experts, and gender advocates, including legendary distance runner Catherine Ndereba, Harambee Starlets striker Essie Akida, and Prof. Paul Ochieng.

Leadership Structure

The committee operates under the guidance of an Advisory Board and a Secretariat. Lawyer Diana Watila serves as the Secretariat’s Chief Executive Officer, while Murkomen and Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum sit on the Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board comprises:

Prof. Paul Ochieng – Former member of the 2021 Taskforce on Gender Welfare and Equity in Sports.

– Former member of the 2021 Taskforce on Gender Welfare and Equity in Sports. Catherine Ndereba – Former world record holder, Olympic silver medalist, and member of the 2021 Committee on Gender, Women, and Equity in Sports.

– Former world record holder, Olympic silver medalist, and member of the 2021 Committee on Gender, Women, and Equity in Sports. Barbra Malowa – Representative of the Law Society of Kenya.

– Representative of the Law Society of Kenya. Essie Akida – Striker for Kenya’s women’s football team, Harambee Starlets.

Benjamin Wafula

Elizabeth Wangeci

Joyce Kebenei

The Secretariat includes:

Diana Watila

Catherine Njeri

Lorna Tanui

Fardhosa Hassan Boru

Patricia Arisi

Commitment to Action

Diana Watila outlined the committee’s plans to collaborate with the judiciary, police, and media to address GBV in sports. She highlighted the importance of empowering athletes through education, legal aid, and mentorship programs while streamlining abuse reporting mechanisms.

“Our focus is on educating athletes, providing legal aid, and mentorship,” Watila said during the launch at Talanta Plaza in Nairobi.

The committee also aims to establish a toll-free whistleblowing system, enhance psycho-social support, and improve complaint management.

“We want to ensure athletes can report cases like being pressured to exchange sex for opportunities,” Watila added.

She also emphasized the need to support junior teams by strengthening safeguarding measures and collaborating with law enforcement on investigations.