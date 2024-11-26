Omtatah Unveils Transformative Plan for Kenya’s Future if Elected President in 2027

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has unveiled a bold and transformative agenda for Kenya, should he succeed in winning the presidency in the 2027 general election.

On Monday, November 25, Omtatah presented a detailed roadmap for addressing critical issues facing the nation, promising sweeping reforms to uplift Kenyans and ensure sustainable development.

Omtatah committed to prioritizing constitutionalism, vowing to enforce the rule of law equally for all citizens. “The law must apply to everybody and in all transactions,” he declared, emphasizing the need for a fair and just society.

To restore fiscal stability, Omtatah proposed strict fiscal discipline aimed at curbing corruption and eliminating wastage. “We want to make sure that public money is controlled and used for the benefit of the common good,” he explained.

He also plans to reduce government spending by limiting the cabinet to 14 ministers, a move he believes will cut unnecessary costs.

In a bid to enhance financial governance, Omtatah announced plans to establish the National Treasury as an independent institution.

“The Treasury must operate like the Central Bank, run by experts, with no access for politicians,” he stated. He further advocated for separating the Treasury from the Ministry of Finance, ensuring its independence and restoring the budget as a key governance tool.

The 2027 Presidential Hopeful underscored the importance of recovering stolen public funds and leveraging the country’s mineral resources to secure Kenya’s economic future.

“The ultimate purpose of a leader is to convert resources into wealth,” he affirmed.

Healthcare reform featured prominently in Omtatah’s agenda. He argued that Universal Health Care (UHC) cannot depend on private hospitals and pledged to revitalize public hospitals while addressing challenges faced by medical professionals.

To combat theft in healthcare facilities, he proposed rebranding government stores and committing significant investments to make public hospitals comparable to private ones. “That is when you can begin talking about UHC,” he emphasized.

Omtatah also identified transport as a critical factor hindering Kenya’s development, criticizing the government for leaving the sector to private entities. He promised to make public transport a strategic priority and improve affordability, including domestic air travel.

“We need to be able to fly from Nairobi to Mandera, transact, and return the same day. Why not have a basic airstrip in every county?” he suggested.

In addition to transport, Omtatah announced plans for radical reforms in state corporations. He pledged to professionalize their management, accusing current boards of focusing on looting public funds.

On agriculture, Omtatah committed to liberating the food industry from cartels by empowering farmers through restored institutions. He envisions agriculture primarily serving as a source of food for Kenyans, while the service sector drives economic growth.

“The ultimate goal is for agriculture to support food security, not remain the economy’s main pillar,” he explained.

With his comprehensive plan, Omtatah hopes to reshape Kenya’s governance and economic landscape, promising a future of equality, accountability, and prosperity.