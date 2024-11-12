Kuria Predicts New Nationalist Movement For Ruto’s Re-election in 2027

Moses Kuria has hinted at the creation of a new political coalition for the 2027 elections.

Kuria claimed he had made the right political calculations, predicting that a new movement would emerge to support President Ruto’s reelection.

Speaking on Sunday, Kuria urged the country to prepare for a nationalist movement similar to the Rainbow Coalition, which governed from 2002 to 2005. The coalition, formed after the defeat of the government-sponsored draft constitution, united then-President Mwai Kibaki and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

Kuria predicted, “What I foresee in 2027 is a new nationalist movement, similar to the 2002 Rainbow movement. Those with with brains should join because or they will regret being left out.”

He added, “I studied mathematics, and I make precise calculations in politics. I don’t make mistakes.”

Kuria made these comments during a thanksgiving service in Homa Bay County, where Governor Gladys Wanga celebrated her appointment as ODM national chairperson. Raila Odinga also attended the event, which brought together unexpected allies from both ODM and President Ruto’s UDA party.

Meanwhile, recently impeached Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at a political comeback, suggesting that he may join forces with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa for the 2027 polls.