KRA Rolls Out System to Verify and Update iTax Details for Kenyan Taxpayers

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has urged taxpayers to verify the mobile phone numbers registered on the iTax platform to help curb tax evasion and avoidance.

In a notice published in local dailies, KRA encouraged all users to take part in the Taxpayer Register Data Clean-Up Exercise and ensure that the information on the system is accurate.

To support this process, KRA has introduced a One Time Password (OTP) system, allowing users to update their details on the platform. After logging in, the system will display the user’s registered mobile number for verification.

If the number is incorrect, users must enter the correct one, and an OTP will be sent for access. If the number is correct, users should click “send verification code,” and the code will be sent to the registered mobile number.

KRA’s notice also urged taxpayers to update their registration details on iTax, including phone numbers, email addresses, physical locations of businesses, residency status, and directorships or partnerships held.

The cleanup exercise is part of KRA’s wider initiative to expand the country’s revenue base and improve tax compliance across the nation.