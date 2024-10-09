Why Former MP Victor Munyaka Turned Down Job Offer from Ruto

Former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka has declined a job offer from President William Ruto. He received an appointment as chairperson of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre but opted not to accept the position.

In a statement on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Munyaka cited the current political climate as the reason for his decision.

“I have learnt of my appointment by His Excellency, President William Ruto as the chairman of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre through a Kenya Gazette notice dated 3rd October, 2024. I thank the Head of State for offering me the opportunity to serve Kenyans in such a capacity,” Munyaka said.

He continued, “However, after soul-searching, extensive consultations and in consideration of the current political climate that threatens the realization of the government’s economic transformation agenda, I have made the difficult decision to respectfully decline this appointment. Thank you again for considering me for this position. I wish you and your administration success in leading our country.”

Prior to his appointment, Munyaka, who has been a key ally for Ruto in Ukambani, voiced concerns about the president’s neglect of the region in terms of development and appointments.

“For the sake of those who stood with the president, he should rethink his relationship with Ukambani. Although my remarks might be seen as rebellion, I must convey the facts: we need services and employment for our people,” he stated during an event in Mavoko three weeks ago.

Munyaka was also among those appointed as Chief Administrative Secretaries in the lands docket, but a court later quashed those appointments.