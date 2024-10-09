Engaging Real Estate Questions for Social Media: Tips and Tricks

As a real estate agent, you must engage your audience.

As any savvy social media user knows, engagement can help you connect with your audience, put your post trending on the algorithm, and drive sales. But if you’re a real estate agent, you may not know what questions will drive engagement while sticking with your profession.

This article helps you brainstorm these questions.

Have You Ever Bought a Home Before?

First, asking your audience about their home buying history can help you to gain engagement.

It allows experienced users to enter your comments and tell their stories, helping you to learn more about them. It can also bring newbies to the comments, and you can tell them that the process isn’t as intimidating as it seems.

What’s Stopping You from Buying a Home?

Many people have doubts about home buying, including possible conversions that you can convince if they are more educated about the process. Some people may not want to buy a home because of costs. You may show them how to get a fair mortgage to their budget.

Other people may be worried about the maintenance it takes to live in a home satisfyingly. You may explain some easy tips to keep a home maintained.

Knowing your audience’s fears and how to mitigate them can help you make sales.

What is Your Price Range?

Speaking of budget, it’s essential to know how much your audience will spend.

Their price range can come from a home’s total cost or the mortgage they are willing to pay. Some people will only want to buy a house under $100,000. Others will have a more flexible price range.

This question can help you to know your audience’s budget and also help those who may believe they can’t afford a home. In some areas, you may not have audience members who can afford any home at first, but you may have more affordable options under your sleeve.

For example, you may know lenders who have generous mortgages or know of areas where the homes are less expensive.

This or That Questions

These questions can drive engagement by bringing lively debate in the comments and helping you understand your audience’s preferences. For example, you may ask if a person prefers a home with a basement or a second floor.

You may ask, “Would you rather have a home in the middle of nowhere or one with neighbors?” You can then show some houses you have for sale that conform to your audience’s answers.

When Are You Going to Buy a Home This Year?

This question assumes that your audience is considering buying soon. You may run into people looking to buy right now or sometime soon.

If people aren’t looking right now, you may plant the seeds that tell them to contact you when ready.

Do You Know What a Mortgage is?

Many people who are looking to buy may not understand certain homebuying terms, and if they do, they have a basic definition of them. For example, some people may have a general idea of what a mortgage is but may not know the exact definition.

These questions can help more experienced homebuyers in your midst flex their knowledge and help newbies learn.

What Are Some Realtor Red Flags?

As a realtor, you may deal with people with bad past experiences.

This question can let your audience explain what they didn’t like with previous realtors, helping you avoid making potential buyers uncomfortable.

Why Do You Want to Buy a Home?

This question is another way to engage your audience and learn more about them. Some people will want to buy a home because they are tired of renting.

Others will want to buy a home because they have a baby on the way. Someone may want to buy a home because they have their dream job. Then, some people may want to buy a home for a surprising reason.

Ask this question, and then learn more about the people you sell homes to.

What Are Some Home Dealbreakers?

Unless someone is rich, there is no such thing as the perfect home. A buyer will make some sacrifices to get a home with all the essentials.

And that’s the question. What are the things a home MUST have or must NOT have? For example, a person may want a home with a garage.

A dealbreaker may be a home that doesn’t have access to fast internet. Some people may not want a home with an HOA. Knowing what dealbreakers your audience has is helpful.

You can then show them homes that have no dealbreakers at all.

What Needs to Be Close to You?

Similar to the dealbreaker question, there are certain places that a homebuyer wants to live close to. They may want to live close to a school if they have kids. A person may want to live right by their workplace.

They may want to live right near an area with things to do. Or, there may be people who want to live somewhere remote.

Would You Tour This Home?

Finally, a basic question that can help you generate plenty of leads is showing a picture of a home you have for sale, followed by this question. Chances are, someone in your audience is interested in taking a tour. This question can also help you learn your audience’s preferences.

Someone may not want to tour the home you have listed, but they may have another home in mind. You can then set up a tour for them for that particular home.

Final Thoughts

These questions will boost the engagement of your social media profile and help you gain new clients.

Also, these questions can help your potential clients be more comfortable with you and help you to avoid saying things that make them uncomfortable. So, ask away and see the results.