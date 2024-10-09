Fugitive in Brutal Kibuye Market Murders Finally Apprehended

Police officers from Kondele Police Station have arrested Oliver Ochieng Jaoko, also known as Olivert, a murder suspect who had been evading capture for months.

Ochieng was wanted for the brutal murders of Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh, who were hacked to death on July 1, 2024, at Kibuye Market. The killings arose from a dispute over control of proceeds from five washrooms at the market.

After committing the murders, Ochieng fled, sparking a police manhunt. Acting on a tip-off, officers located and arrested him at a hideout in the Manyatta area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) expressed gratitude to the public for their support in providing critical information that led to his capture.

Authorities continue to encourage vigilance and the reporting of any suspicious activity to aid in the ongoing fight against crime.