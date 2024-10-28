Wetang’ula Confident Courts Will Uphold Gachagua’s Impeachment

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula expressed confidence that the courts will support Parliament’s decision to remove Rigathi Gachagua from the deputy presidency. He made these remarks during the burial service for Lenah Gaciri, the mother of Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara, held in Mukothima, Tharaka Nithi County.

Wetang’ula noted that MPs voted against divisive politics, emphasizing that Gachagua had focused solely on advancing issues related to Mt. Kenya.

“In Kenya, we have two mountains. Those of us from Mt. Elgon do not constantly discuss our mountain,” the Speaker remarked, highlighting the need for unity in addressing national concerns.

He revealed that the National Assembly has engaged various lawyers to defend its stance in the ongoing legal battle surrounding Gachagua’s impeachment.

Wetang’ula also offered advice to Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) on effective strategies for succeeding in Kenyan politics. He emphasized that loyalty is the most valuable currency in the political arena.

The Speaker urged aspiring leaders to remain loyal to their principles, constituents, and leaders. “In life, there is only one currency in politics, and that currency is loyalty. Loyalty to your cause, to those who elected you, to your boss, and to what we stand for. If you lack loyalty, there is no other currency in politics,” he stated.

“Be loyal, and you will go far. I have been a member of Parliament since 1992; that’s no small feat, because I understand that the currency of politics is loyalty,” he added, reflecting on his extensive experience in the political landscape.

Wetang’ula praised President William Ruto’s selection of Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy president, asserting his strong belief in Kindiki’s leadership abilities. He emphasized that Kindiki embodies the necessary virtues to assume this important role and understands the value of loyalty in politics.

“I have worked with your son Kithure Kindiki; as fellow lawyers, we collaborated closely in the Senate for the public good. I want the people of Tharaka Nithi to know that the future looks bright, and they should take pride in being Kenyans. I know that Kithure Kindiki, my student in politics, truly understands and appreciates this currency of loyalty,” Wetang’ula stated.

He also commended Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah for his loyalty and his courageous navigation of the political landscape, saying, “I salute Ichung’wah for being a courageous young leader in this country.”