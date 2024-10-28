Wetang’ula Honored with Key Role in Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has been appointed to the advisory panel of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL).

He announced this news in a statement on his official X account on Sunday morning, expressing his honor in taking on this prestigious role.

At the recent CoSPAL conference, Wetang’ula was represented by Ugenya MP David Ochieng, a member of the speaker’s panel. Wetang’ula noted that CoSPAL, formed in 2020, aims to unify Africa’s legislative leaders in addressing shared challenges across the continent.

CoSPAL seeks to enhance deliberation, collaboration, and cooperation among Speakers and Presidents of Parliaments and National Assemblies throughout Africa. The organization focuses on tackling common challenges, developing joint strategies, and mobilizing collective action to advance Africa’s development.

The 2nd General Assembly of CoSPAL took place from Friday to Sunday, hosted by the Parliament of Ghana. The event gathered approximately 120 participants, including 15 Speakers and Presidents of National Legislatures, 30 Deputy Speakers and Presidents, along with Clerks and support staff from various Parliaments.

This gathering underscored the commitment of African leaders to work together for the continent’s growth and progress.