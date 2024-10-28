Ruto: We Do Not Attend Church to Engage in Politics

President William Ruto has addressed critics questioning the faith of politicians, asserting that leaders attend church to seek the kingdom of God.

In recent times, a group of clergy and politicians have criticized political leaders, accusing them of “preaching water while taking wine” and urging them to avoid the pulpit.

But during a church service in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, on Sunday, President Ruto dismissed these accusations, emphasizing that leaders do not come to church to engage in politics.

“We don’t come to church to play politics. We know where to engage in politics and seek votes. When we come to church, it is because we have a plan to go to heaven,” he explained.

The President stated that he owes no one an apology for expressing his faith and attending church, highlighting that freedom of worship is enshrined in the Constitution.

“We are unapologetic about our faith in God, and we are not in church to look for fame or votes. We come to church because we are Christians and believe in God. In fact, the Constitution of Kenya’s first chapter acknowledges the God of all creation,” he said.

Ruto further urged leaders in positions of power to serve Kenyans, promote national unity, and avoid divisive politics.

“I ask all of us leaders who have been blessed to be leaders, let us know we are servants, let’s know that we are not in positions of leadership so that we become popular, but to serve Kenyans so that they can get development,” he stated.

The President pledged to continue his efforts to unite the country, asserting that progress and prosperity can only be achieved if Kenyans stand together.

“Let us work hard to unite our people. I encourage all of us as leaders to prioritize the unity of our country and its citizens. Together in unity, we can overcome every challenge,” he said.

“I will not relent in my commitment to unite all the people of Kenya in our quest to transform our nation into a prosperous, peaceful, and God-fearing country,” he concluded.