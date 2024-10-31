Uasin Gishu County School Caught Administering Fake KPSEA Tests; Two Directors Arrested

Authorities have arrested two directors of a private school in Moiben Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, for administering fake Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) tests.

On Wednesday, October 30, Moiben Deputy County Commissioner Duncan Okwach revealed to the media that Silver Bells Academy is not registered with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Okwach stated that a concerned parent reported suspicious activities at the school after noticing that candidates began their exams late, raising concerns about the situation.

“Yesterday evening, one parent came to report suspicious activities in the school,” he explained. “We came to the school today to find out what is happening, only to discover that the school is pretending to administer KPSEA exams. We also found that the school and the candidates are not registered for the exams.”

Discussions with some candidates indicated that the exams were photocopied and distributed to them.

“Two individuals have been arrested, and they will undergo interrogation later,” Okwach said.

“For now, we have handed the case over to KNEC and the Ministry of Education, who will advise us on the next steps.”