Kenya Achieves 83% Drop in New HIV Infections

Kenya has made remarkable progress in reducing new HIV infections, achieving an 83% decline over the past decade.

Ministry of Health CS Deborah Barasa shared this milestone on Wednesday at the launch of the World AIDS Day 2024 Half Marathon in Nairobi.

According to Barasa, new HIV cases have dropped from 101,560 in 2013 to 16,752 in 2023. The number of people on antiretroviral therapy has also nearly doubled, reaching 1,336,681, while AIDS-related deaths have decreased by 65% during the same period.

Despite these achievements, Barasa acknowledged the ongoing challenges, especially in addressing the needs of vulnerable groups, including children, adolescents, and young men. These groups often face a triple burden of HIV, early pregnancies, and gender-based violence.

The marathon, dedicated to promoting the health of men and boys living with HIV, seeks to encourage early diagnosis and treatment. With approximately 487,710 men and boys affected, the event aims to reduce AIDS-related deaths within this demographic.

By raising awareness and uniting communities, the marathon reinforces the global commitment to end AIDS by 2030. World AIDS Day is observed annually on December 1 and remains a significant day for this cause.