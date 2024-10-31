Fraudsters Target Nairobi Business Owners with Fake Noise Pollution Enforcement

The Nairobi County government is warning business owners about imposters posing as county environment officers to defraud them by pretending to enforce noise pollution laws.

Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Environment, cautioned that these imposters have been extorting business owners, demanding bribes in exchange for leniency regarding alleged noise violations.

Mosiria expressed concern that unsuspecting business owners have fallen victim to these fraudsters, losing significant amounts, sometimes reaching hundreds of thousands of shillings. He explained that these individuals conduct unauthorized crackdowns and solicit kickbacks while falsely claiming to represent Nairobi County.

“This is the last warning to all imposters who harass business owners by impersonating Nairobi County Government environment officers,” Mosiria stated. He reminded the public that legitimate county officials adhere to strict legal procedures when addressing noise pollution cases.

“As the Nairobi County Government, under Governor Johnson Sakaja’s leadership, we do not accept bribes. This is a clean government, the cleanest government around,” he emphasized.

Mosiria advised anyone who may have been deceived to report the incidents to the nearest police station to prompt investigations. “Our work is not to frustrate your business or take your money,” he assured business owners, stressing the county’s commitment to collaborating with the public to combat fraud.

He noted that during official operations, county officers are always accompanied by law enforcement and representatives from agencies such as the Liquor and Licensing Board and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

“Our role as the government is solely to address noise pollution from businesses that breach environmental laws,” Mosiria added.

He mentioned that his department has prepared and filed charge sheets for individuals legally apprehended for noise violations.

Mosiria also urged business owners to share any available CCTV footage that could assist in identifying and prosecuting the imposters. Furthermore, he reminded operators of restaurants, pubs, and churches to comply with environmental regulations, especially during this period when students are taking national exams.