Thika Police Shoot and Kill Transformer Vandal, Two Suspects Escape

Police in Thika, Kiambu County, shot and killed a man early Saturday morning, accused of vandalizing a transformer. Two alleged accomplices escaped with gunshot wounds during the incident, which occurred around 4 a.m.

Thika West Sub-County Police Commander Laurence Muchangi reported that the confrontation took place at Kisii Estate. He noted that officers had received prior intelligence about an impending attack on a transformer.

“We stayed alert, and around 3:40 a.m., residents of Kisii Estate near the Kang’oki area experienced a blackout,” he stated.

Muchangi explained that his patrol units quickly responded to the locations of the transformers, finding the suspects vandalizing a Kenya Power transformer in Kisii Estate.

“The suspects likely believed the officers were local residents. They charged at the police while armed with machetes, demanding that our officers return to their homes,” he added.

Only when officers realized the suspects intended to inflict bodily harm did they open fire. This action resulted in one suspect sustaining injuries that were later deemed fatal at Thika Level Five Hospital.

Meanwhile, two others managed to escape and are believed to be injured. Authorities transferred the deceased’s body to General Kago Mortuary.

Muchangi urged health facilities to be vigilant for individuals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, advising that such incidents should be reported immediately.