Millicent Omanga Declines Appointment to Nairobi Rivers Commission

Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has declined President William Ruto’s appointment to the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

In a gazette notice dated October 25, Ruto appointed Omanga to the commission, chaired by former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

However, Omanga took to social media to announce her rejection of the position, citing “personal reasons.”

“It’s truly a privilege to be considered for such a vital role in improving our beloved Nairobi’s environment and public health. After careful consideration, I must respectfully decline the appointment due to personal reasons,” she stated.

Despite her decision, Omanga emphasized her commitment to supporting efforts aimed at restoring Nairobi’s rivers. She expressed her willingness to contribute in any capacity that aligns with “my current commitments.”

Alongside Omanga, President Ruto appointed several other members to the commission, including Mumo Musuva, Grace Senewa Mesopirr, John Kioli, Eva Muhia, Amos Chege Mugo, Carlotta Dalago, Rael Chebichii Lelei, Benjamin Langwen, and Charles Karisa Dadu.