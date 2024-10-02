Summarized: All The Impeachment Charges Levelled Against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is facing the biggest fight of his political life, as MPs in his own party lead a fight to remove him from office through impeachment.

A multitude of serious allegations have been levelled against the DP by Kibwezi West MP Mutuse Eckomas Mwengi, who is the mover of the motion.

On Tuesday, the Hon. Mwengi filed a notice of special motion in the National Assembly, outlining ten grounds for impeachment. These charges range from corruption and money laundering to gross misconduct and violation of constitutional provisions.

Here’s the TLDR summary:

Key Allegations:

1. Incitement and Ethnic Discrimination

Accused of making public statements that could stir ethnic tensions

Alleged to have suggested that government development projects and job allocations are based on ethnic voting patterns

2. Undermining Presidential and Cabinet Authority

Charged with making unilateral public statements contradicting government policy positions

Cited for opposing cabinet resolutions, such as the Nairobi River Repairian Evacuation Orders

3. Interference with County Governance

Accused of unlawfully interfering with Nairobi City County operations

Allegations of inciting citizens and disparaging county leadership

4. Attacking Judiciary Independence

Charged with publicly attacking Lady Justice Esther Maina of the High Court

Accused of threatening action against the judge in violation of constitutional provisions

5. Violation of Constitutional Oath

Alleged to have violated his oath of office through various actions and utterances

6. Violations of National Cohesion and Integration Act

Accused of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words

Charged with persistent use of inflammatory and inciteful public utterances

7. Economic Crimes and Money Laundering

Allegations of amassing property worth Ksh5.2 billion through suspected corruption and money laundering

Accused of using family members and 22 companies to conceal proceeds of crime

8. Public Misinformation

Charged with misleading the public through false, malicious, and divisive remarks

Accused of making sensational statements against national security institutions

9. Gross Misconduct and Insubordination

Allegations of undermining and sabotaging presidential initiatives

Accused of running smear campaigns and colluding with cartels in various sectors

10. Bullying and Coercion

Charged with bullying state and public officers, particularly in security services

Accused of interfering with procurement processes in government agencies

As the political landscape reacts to these developments, the outcome of this impeachment process could have far-reaching implications for Kenya’s governance and political stability.