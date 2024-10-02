Summarized: All The Impeachment Charges Levelled Against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is facing the biggest fight of his political life, as MPs in his own party lead a fight to remove him from office through impeachment.
A multitude of serious allegations have been levelled against the DP by Kibwezi West MP Mutuse Eckomas Mwengi, who is the mover of the motion.
On Tuesday, the Hon. Mwengi filed a notice of special motion in the National Assembly, outlining ten grounds for impeachment. These charges range from corruption and money laundering to gross misconduct and violation of constitutional provisions.
Here’s the TLDR summary:
Key Allegations:
1. Incitement and Ethnic Discrimination
- Accused of making public statements that could stir ethnic tensions
- Alleged to have suggested that government development projects and job allocations are based on ethnic voting patterns
2. Undermining Presidential and Cabinet Authority
- Charged with making unilateral public statements contradicting government policy positions
- Cited for opposing cabinet resolutions, such as the Nairobi River Repairian Evacuation Orders
3. Interference with County Governance
- Accused of unlawfully interfering with Nairobi City County operations
- Allegations of inciting citizens and disparaging county leadership
4. Attacking Judiciary Independence
- Charged with publicly attacking Lady Justice Esther Maina of the High Court
- Accused of threatening action against the judge in violation of constitutional provisions
5. Violation of Constitutional Oath
- Alleged to have violated his oath of office through various actions and utterances
6. Violations of National Cohesion and Integration Act
- Accused of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words
- Charged with persistent use of inflammatory and inciteful public utterances
7. Economic Crimes and Money Laundering
- Allegations of amassing property worth Ksh5.2 billion through suspected corruption and money laundering
- Accused of using family members and 22 companies to conceal proceeds of crime
8. Public Misinformation
- Charged with misleading the public through false, malicious, and divisive remarks
- Accused of making sensational statements against national security institutions
9. Gross Misconduct and Insubordination
- Allegations of undermining and sabotaging presidential initiatives
- Accused of running smear campaigns and colluding with cartels in various sectors
10. Bullying and Coercion
- Charged with bullying state and public officers, particularly in security services
- Accused of interfering with procurement processes in government agencies
As the political landscape reacts to these developments, the outcome of this impeachment process could have far-reaching implications for Kenya’s governance and political stability.