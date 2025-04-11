ODM Condemns Government’s Response to Butere Girls Drama Incident

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has joined the rising chorus of criticism against the government following the incident involving Butere Girls High School students at the ongoing National Drama Festivals in Nakuru.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 10, 2025, ODM, through Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, condemned the government for actions that infringe on the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The party expressed its concerns after police fired teargas at students as they were leaving the festival venue.

“The country has watched in disbelief as the government seemingly feared a play by Butere Girls, Echoes of War,” part of the statement read. “In all the evidence we have of this regime’s lack of focus, it has shot itself in the foot by harassing and attempting to silence young girls in school uniform.”

Drawing a comparison to the South African film Sarafina, where young children stood up against apartheid, ODM emphasized that children’s voices are vital to the national dialogue and deserve to be heard. The party called on the government to respect the right to free expression, especially when it comes to young people.

“Serious questions arise when a government fears children’s art—a simple expression of talent at a high school festival,” ODM added. “We strongly condemn the mistreatment of Butere Girls students, journalists, and other festivalgoers. We stand with all Kenyans in demanding that authorities allow these young artists to perform their play, just like others.”

In its closing remarks, ODM expressed solidarity with Kenyans who have condemned the incident, reiterating that all citizens should have the freedom to exercise their constitutional rights.

“We reaffirm that the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression for people of all ages, even if we do not agree with their views,” the statement concluded.