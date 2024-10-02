Kenya Calls for Urgent Registration of Citizens in Lebanon for Evacuation

In response to the escalating situation in Lebanon, the Kenyan government has issued a pressing appeal to its nationals residing in the country. The State Department of Diaspora Affairs is urging all Kenyan citizens to register for evacuation by October 12, 2024.

The department expressed concern over the low registration numbers, stating, “We are deeply worried that a significant portion of Kenyans in Lebanon have not yet registered for evacuation despite our repeated calls.” Officials emphasized that only those who have registered will be eligible for the government-facilitated evacuation process.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the government reiterated its commitment to prioritizing the safety of all Kenyan nationals in Lebanon. The State Department of Diaspora Affairs has already successfully evacuated two groups of citizens and pledges to continue these efforts until all Kenyans in need are safely repatriated.

To ensure a smooth evacuation process, Kenyan citizens are encouraged to complete their registration before the specified deadline. The government has provided multiple channels for registration and communication:

– Online registration: https://www.diaspora.go.ke/lebanon.html

– Contact numbers for communication and coordination:

– +96590906719

– +96171175006

– +254114757002

As the situation in Lebanon continues to evolve, the Kenyan government has pledged to remain steadfast in its commitment to the well-being of its citizens abroad.

As the deadline approaches, officials are intensifying their efforts to reach all Kenyan nationals in Lebanon and ensure their safe return home.