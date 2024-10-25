Ruto: KES.95 Billion Adani Deal to Drive Kenya’s Energy Growth Without Burdening Citizens

President William Ruto affirmed on Thursday that Kenya will benefit significantly from a power transmission deal between Adani Group Holdings and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for a 35MW power plant in Menengai, Nakuru County, Ruto highlighted the role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in unlocking Kenya’s geothermal potential.

Ruto emphasized that private investors like Adani will help Kenya build a national electric power grid by 2030 without burdening citizens financially.

“The Adani group is investing Ksh.95 billion of their money in the transmission line. Without them, we would have borrowed and increased Kenya’s debt,” Ruto stated. He explained that the government will only pay investors through a negotiated fee.

The President expressed confidence that this energy investment would boost industrialization and create jobs. He added that private investors will also invest Ksh.12 billion to generate energy, which Kenya will then purchase.

“This investment is not funded by the government this is an investment by the private sector. They will put Ksh.12 billion of their money in their project to generate energy and we will buy the energy from them,” he said.

Orpower TwentyTwo will manage the Chinese-built 35MW power plant, which will transmit electricity to counties such as Nanyuki, Meru, and Nyeri.

Ruto pointed out that Kenya has tapped only 950MW of its estimated 10,000MW geothermal potential, leaving vast opportunities for growth.

He also mentioned that Kenya is expanding geothermal projects in Olkaria, Eburru, and Baringo, where over 75MW have already been proven and will soon be added to the national grid.