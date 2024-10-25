Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes This Friday October 25, 2024 by Nick Mwangi As we embark on the last weekend of the month, this is what’s trending. Prev1 of 22NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 22NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Stephen Munyakho’s Execution Postponed: Diplomatic Efforts Lead to New Deadline Next Story Ruto: KES.95 Billion Adani Deal to Drive Kenya’s Energy Growth Without Burdening Citizens Latest from Blog Mystery Deepens: Body from Lake Yahud Not That of Missing MCA Yusuf Hussein Ahmed Ruto: KES.95 Billion Adani Deal to Drive Kenya’s Energy Growth Without Burdening Citizens Stephen Munyakho’s Execution Postponed: Diplomatic Efforts Lead to New Deadline Public Service CS Raises Alarm Over Unclaimed National Identity Cards Raila Odinga’s AUC Campaign Heats Up Ahead of November Launch in Addis Ababa