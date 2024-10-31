American Man Arrested for Alleged Racially Motivated Shooting of Kenyan Neighbor in Minneapolis

Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, arrested a man nearly a week after he allegedly shot his Kenyan neighbor, Davis Moturi, in the neck.

The arrest followed mounting criticism of the city’s police department for not acting sooner, despite Moturi filing nearly 20 reports of racial harassment and threats leading up to the shooting.

“We failed this victim 100%. The Minneapolis police somehow did not act urgently enough to prevent that individual from being shot,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara during a news conference on Sunday.

A home surveillance video captured the incident, showing Moturi outside pruning a tree when he suddenly collapsed. Authorities later reported that Moturi sustained a fractured spine, two broken ribs, and a concussion and was hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

The alleged shooter, John Sawchak, surrendered to the police on Monday following an hours-long standoff.

While recuperating in his hospital bed, Moturi expressed frustration over the police’s inaction despite his repeated calls for help regarding ongoing harassment and racist attacks from Sawchak.

“I don’t call the police for fun. I call because I want my family to be safe. It’s very sad that it had to come to this. I’m looking forward to recovering safely and securely in the comfort of my home,” he said.

John Sawchak Charged After Shooting Kenyan Neighbor

Sawchak now faces several charges, including attempted murder, felony assault, stalking, and harassment. His public defender, Elizabeth Karp, stated that Sawchak denies the allegations against him.

At the time of his arrest, Sawchak had a documented history of harassing and threatening his neighbors, with three active warrants, including one specifically for threats against Moturi.

Sawchak, who reportedly suffers from mental illness, made his first court appearance on Tuesday, where a judge set bail. The judge explained that if Sawchak wished to be released without conditions, the bail would total $1 million. Alternatively, if he posted $600,000, he would need to be supervised, live elsewhere, and avoid contact with involved parties, among other conditions.

During the hearing, Sawchak indicated he could not afford bail and remains in custody. He did not enter a plea, and his next court date is scheduled for November.

Prosecutors allege that the crime was racially motivated. In the year leading up to the shooting, Sawchak, who is White, verbally harassed Moturi on multiple occasions, using “racially charged language” during an incident in October 2023 and calling Moturi “a Black bastard” in May, according to court documents.