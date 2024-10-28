CCTV Footage Links Suspect to Gruesome Eastleigh Murders of Three Women

Homicide detectives are investigating the gruesome murders of three family members—a mother, daughter, and 12-year-old niece—and have identified the prime suspect, Hashim Dagane Muhumed.

Investigations have revealed that Hashim Dagane, 24, was driving a Nissan Note (Reg No. KDQ 718Y) captured on CCTV cameras as it picked up the victims from their Eastleigh home on October 21, 2024. This occurred just hours before authorities discovered their bodies scattered across various locations.

Detectives also found the vehicle abandoned at Wakulima Market near the ENA Coach stage, and they have towed it to DCI Headquarters for forensic examination, which further links Hashim Dagane to the killings.

Currently, one suspect remains in custody and is cooperating with the investigation. The police are appealing for assistance from the public.

They urge anyone with information that could help in the arrest of Hashim Dagane Muhumed to reach out via #FichuakwaDCI by calling the toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or reporting to any police station.

“Your information could be crucial in solving this case,” authorities said.

The victims – Amina Abdirashid,22, her aunt Waris Dahabo Daud, 38, and her 12-tear-old niece Nusayba Abdi Mohammed – were laid to rest Saturday at the Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

On October 21, the three women went missing, and their bodies, which bore stab wounds, were discovered on October 22, 2024, at various locations.

Authorities found the bodies of Nusayba, Amina, and Dahabo in Bahati, Makadara; 6th Avenue, Parklands; and Khyumbi in Machakos, respectively. Dahabo’s hands had been chopped off.

On October 23, police recovered two human hands at South C along Five-Star Road.

A postmortem examination conducted on the women’s bodies on Friday, October 25, revealed that Dahabo Daud Said had suffered a severed neck, mutilated hands, and signs of torture.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor stated that Amina Abdirashid Dahir died from a stabbing, while Nusayba Abdi Mohammed died from smothering, with indications of sexual assault present.