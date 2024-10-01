Suggestions

·

Omtatah Heads To Court To Block SHIF Rollout

October 1, 2024
by

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, along with two other petitioners, has filed a legal challenge against the planned launch of Kenya’s Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), scheduled for today, October 1.

The move adds another hurdle to the already contentious rollout of the government’s new healthcare initiative.

Omtatah announced via social media that he, Eliud Matindi, and Magare Gikenyi have petitioned the court to halt the SHIF launch and nullify the government’s contracts with service providers involved in the program.

The senator argues that the implementation of SHIF is unconstitutional due to the absence of necessary subsidiary legislation.

The petition also targets a consortium of three private entities contracted by the government to provide an Integrated Healthcare Information Technology System for Universal Health Care. Omtatah and his co-petitioners are seeking to suspend and eventually annul this contract.

This legal action comes amid growing public concern and confusion surrounding the SHIF rollout.

Social media has been abuzz with worried citizens sharing stories of potential disruptions to their healthcare access.

One notable case involved DJ Krowbar, who reported that his wife was informed she would need to pay for dialysis treatment out-of-pocket starting October 1, as her existing health insurance would no longer be accepted.

In response to the mounting public outcry, Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Elijah Wachira issued a statement to hospitals, clarifying that essential services such as dialysis, cancer treatments, and maternity care should continue uninterrupted.

Wachira emphasized that no member should be denied these critical health services.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, private hospitals report being left in limbo, having not received formal contracts from the government regarding their role in the new health insurance model.

The legal challenge and public confusion underscore the significant hurdles facing the implementation of Kenya’s new health insurance system. As the court considers Omtatah’s petition, the government faces pressure to address concerns and provide clarity on the SHIF rollout to ensure uninterrupted healthcare access for Kenyans.



Previous Story

MP Amisi Identifies Kenya’s True Problem: “It’s Time to Stop Tribal Balkanization”

Next Story

CS Murkomen Eyes Lucrative Deals for Stadium Naming Rights

Latest from Blog

Don't Miss

Buying Marijuana May Help Patients Prone to Stroke, Study Shows

Labour CS Reveals That Kenyan Nurses Have Rejected Saudi ‘Slave’ Job Offers