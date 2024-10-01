MP Amisi Identifies Kenya’s True Problem: “It’s Time to Stop Tribal Balkanization”

Saboti Constituency Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has asserted that the primary issue facing the country is not the constitution or the joint election of the President and Deputy President. Instead, he highlighted that the real problem lies in leaders relying on just two communities to alternate between conflict and peace.

This narrow focus, he explained, leaves the rest of the country either to suffer the consequences during conflicts or to reap the benefits during times of peace.

Amisi expressed concern over this trend, stating it contributes to Kenya’s political fragmentation.

“The problem has never been the constitution or the issue of appointing or electing a president and deputy jointly on one ticket,” he said.

“The problem of Kenya lies in some lazy leaders who find comfort and convenience in mobilizing two communities every election to form a government by causing war and peace interchangeably, depending on the season, while the rest fix themselves within the ashes of war or the glory of peace! We must stop the tribal balkanization of our country. It is not helping Kenya. We need a renaissance!” he pointed out.

Amisi’s comments come amid escalating political tensions between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The duo, elected mainly with support from the Rift Valley and Mount Kenya regions, now faces calls for Gachagua’s impeachment, echoing the strained relationship between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto during their second term.