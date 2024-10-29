National Assembly Leadership Retreat Kicks Off in Naivasha to Enhance Legislative Agenda

The top leadership of the National Assembly traveled to Naivasha, Nakuru County, on Sunday for the 2024 National Assembly Leadership Retreat, which will run until Wednesday.

Themed “Re-invigorating Synergy in Leadership for Accelerated Discharge of the Mandate of the National Assembly,” this year’s retreat builds on last year’s focus on enhancing the legislative agenda.

The program, released by the Office of the National Assembly Speaker, outlines sessions for discussing key legislative priorities and fostering collaboration among Assembly leaders.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula highlighted that the retreat offers an opportunity for the leadership to map out a strategic direction for managing legislative business throughout the remainder of the Third Session and into the upcoming Fourth Session, scheduled from November 5 to December 12, 2024.

Wetang’ula emphasized that participants expect critical outcomes from the retreat, including strategies to address challenges faced during the Third Session and plans for processing bills and other legislative priorities.

He noted, “It will also allow the leadership to develop approaches for more effective and timely oversight by the National Assembly through its committees, as well as address procedural and structural issues affecting the House’s mandate.”

This year’s retreat will also include a session with the Ministry of Energy, focusing on crucial topics related to energy security and infrastructure. Additionally, Wetang’ula will host a National Assembly Speaker’s Round Table with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on “Drivers of Competitiveness.”

“It’s time for bipartisan cooperation to prioritize essential legislation and foster partnerships that benefit the public. We aim to address challenges such as unemployment, impacts of the tax regime, and revenue-raising measures that influence the business environment,” said the Speaker.

Ultimately, the retreat aims to enable House leadership to re-evaluate their roles, strengthen bonds with colleagues, identify priority business, and engage in candid discussions on critical matters.