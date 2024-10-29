Thousands of Kenyans Misled by Agents, Stranded in Qatar with No Jobs

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua revealed that at least 5,000 Kenyans are currently living as refugees in Qatar, after being misled by rogue agents who promised them employment opportunities in the Gulf state. These agents reportedly transported Kenyans to Qatar during the World Cup, assuring them of jobs that never materialized.

CS Mutua explained that many of these Kenyans had paid the agents between Kes.200,000 to Kes.250,000, which left them reluctant to return home without securing work.

“Currently, we’ve got 5,000 Kenyans stuck in Qatar living as refugees,” Mutua shared during an interview on Citizen TV. “They were taken there during the World Cup period. Some of the promised jobs have never materialized, and because they paid large sums to the agents, they refuse to come back until they find a job.”

He further noted that the International Organization for Migration has been feeding these individuals daily in Qatar, a situation he attributed to the rogue agents’ actions within Kenya.

Mutua emphasized his commitment to eradicating these exploitative practices, stating, “We are working to clean up the system.”

He encouraged job seekers to participate in government-approved recruitment exercises, where no payment is required during the initial stages.

The CS explained, “We have asked people to come forward, and during the interview process, they pay nothing. Once you pass the second interview and secure a job, you will need to pay specific fees, such as medical exams and other minor processing costs, which are clearly allocated.”

In a recent recruitment event where over 15,000 Kenyans attended, Mutua observed that unauthorized agents attempted to infiltrate the process, charging applicants and collecting passports.

“On the first day at KICC, we discovered agents collecting passports and demanding money,” he said, citing a vehicle with about 40 passports as evidence of this exploitation.

Mutua announced that successful candidates in the recruitment for semi-skilled and menial jobs by a Qatari company will have their airfare covered.

Officials from the Middle Eastern company began interviews in Nairobi on Friday, with the sessions concludIing on Monday. They are seeking Kenyan workers for roles in hospitality, service, construction, and technical industries.

Mutua explained that the unnamed Qatari company will handle the “major costs” of the relocation process, including air tickets and accommodation for the Kenyan workers.

“The Qatari people said they do not want to pay 100% (of the expenses) for workers. From their experience, if a worker pays nothing, they have nothing to lose and after three months they might say they are tired and want to go home,” he said.

“The tickets there (will be paid for) and when you get there you will be given a home to stay and shopping money.”

CS Mutua withheld the identity of the Qatari company when questioned, describing it only as a big company involved in hospitality, healthcare, construction, and agriculture.

“It is a massive, multi-billion-dollar holding company with numerous subsidiaries,” he stated, noting that while salaries are non-negotiable, they will include annual increments.