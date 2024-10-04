Morara Kebaso in Hospital After Violent Attack at Bomas (VIDEO)

Activist and aspiring politician Morara Kebaso on Friday got a taste of the violent nature of Kenyan politics, when he was roughed up at Bomas on Friday morning.

Chaos erupted in the hall during a public participation meeting on the impeachment motion of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Videos circulating on social media show Morara shielding himself from a barrage of flying chairs.

The activist appeared to take at least one direct hit on the head, and he later announced on X that he was headed to hospital. He explained that he was barred from accessing Bomas, but still managed to get into the floor, and that’s where all hell broke loose.

“I was barred from entering Bomas at the gate. When i finally got in, i was denied the mic at BOMAS floor. Chaos erupted. I am hurt. Headed to hospital. I live to speak another day,” he explained.

Morara had earlier declared his intention to oppose Gachagua’s ouster, arguing that if anyone was to go, it should be both Ruto and his deputy. He believes that this is all a ploy to divert Kenyans from other scandals like the Adani deal.

It is unclear whether this was a case of hired goons, and if so, who hired them.