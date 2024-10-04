Kiambu Daycare Owner Abused Toddlers, Recorded.. Then Sold Videos To Online International Pedos

A village in Kiambu county is traumatized by a case involving a child guardian and daycare operator.

Teresia Wambui, alias ‘Mama Mark’, proprietor of Apple Daycare, stood before Kikuyu Law Courts on Wednesday, October 2, confronting charges that have sent shockwaves through the community.

Wambui’s arrest on September 30 came after a chance discovery that unveiled a sinister operation allegedly masquerading as a childcare facility.

For three years, Apple Daycare had been a trusted establishment, typically caring for around 10 children. However, authorities now suspect it served as a front for a far more nefarious enterprise.

The case unfolded when a lost mobile phone, belonging to Wambui, fell into the hands of a local resident. Upon examining the device which had no password, the individual stumbled upon content so alarming it prompted immediate action from the community and law enforcement.

In court, investigating officer Nicodemus Musembi presented a chilling account of the allegations. He stated, “That the respondent is alleged to have been engaging the minors aged between two and four years in sexual activities, and touching their genital organs namely penis and vagina while recording videos of them.”

This footage is believed to have then found its way to the dark, international, underworld marketplace of child pornography.

Musembi informed the court, “That the respondent’s mobile phone was confiscated from her as she was trying to crush it in an attempt to destroy any evidence, has in it video recordings that are yet to be retrieved and processed for them to be used as evidence.”

Authorities are now delving into the financial aspects of the case, with particular focus on Wambui’s banking activities. “Your honour, the respondent, has a pay bill account number in Equity Bank, which is also subject to investigation to establish the motivation behind the recordings,” Musembi explained to the court.

The severity of the situation was not lost on Magistrate Lilian Kwamboka, who granted investigators 14 days to continue their inquiry. In her ruling, Kwamboka stated, “I have also taken into account the nature of the alleged offence and the circumstances therein. I do find the application merited. The same is hereby allowed.”

As the investigation unfolds, Wangige community grapples with the betrayal of trust. Parents who believed their children were in safe hands now face an unthinkable reality.

Authorities are treating the daycare premises as a crime scene, with forensic teams combing through for evidence.

The case is scheduled for mention on October 17, when the court will reassess the progress of the investigation.

This case, with its international implications, has cast a spotlight on the global nature of child exploitation and the sophisticated networks that perpetrate such crimes. As the investigation continues, it may lead to further revelations about the extent of this alleged operation and its connections beyond Kenya’s borders.