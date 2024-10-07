Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Urges ‘Old Friend’ To End The Impeachment

Prominent lawyer Donald Kipkorir has made a public appeal to President William Ruto, urging him to end the impeachment process against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a post on X, Kipkorir emphasizes his long-standing friendship with Ruto, dating back to 1992, and offers advice on handling the current political situation.

Kipkorir reminds Ruto of their shared history and potential future, stating, “In our old age, we will both retire to Eldoret & be wheat & dairy farmers.” He contrasts this enduring connection with Ruto’s current supporters, warning that they “met you the other day & will abandon you immediately your ship seems to want to sink.”

The lawyer’s main appeal centers on resolving the conflict with Deputy President Gachagua. “Take the high road & end the impeachment,” Kipkorir advises, adding that Ruto doesn’t need to “forgive him or explain anything.” He argues that proceeding with the impeachment will result in no winners and could lead to “national acrimony & closing of ranks by tribes.”

Kipkorir suggests that Ruto can address issues with Gachagua at a more opportune time in the future, stating, “At the right moment & with better alacrity & stealth, you will revisit your DP.” He describes the current impeachment process as “primitive” and advises Ruto to study the life of Abraham Lincoln, whom he calls the “US greatest President,” for inspiration.

The appeal highlights the potential consequences of the impeachment and calls for a resolution that prioritizes national stability over immediate political conflicts.