Mombasa Governor Wants To Ban All Vehicles from Likoni Ferry

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has called for a ban on vehicular traffic on ferries following recent accidents. The proposal aims to enhance safety for ferry users but could lead to significant changes in the region’s transport sector.

“The County Government of Mombasa is deeply concerned about the safety of all ferry users. As a measure to prevent future accidents, we will be proposing to the National Government a cessation of vehicular traffic on the ferry,” Governor Abdulswamad stated on Sunday, October 6.

The governor’s proposal comes after two incidents involving vehicles on ferries over one weekend:

1. A Nairobi-bound bus plunged into the Indian Ocean, injuring nine people.

2. A truck fell into the ocean at the Likoni Ferry crossing channel, causing major delays.

If implemented, the ban could significantly impact the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS), for which transporting cars is a major revenue source. In 2023, KFS saw a 46.42% revenue growth, with an average of 7,000 cars using the channel daily.

The proposal also raises questions about alternative transport options for vehicles. The upcoming Dongo Kundu bypass, which is 96% complete, could serve as an alternative route. The bypass was partially opened in August 2024, five months later than initially planned.

The situation is further complicated by the ongoing closure of the Mtongwe Ferry crossing channel since 2019, which has increased traffic at the Likoni Ferry channel.