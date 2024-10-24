Khalwale Calls for Senate to Stop Inviting Deputy President Kindiki for Interior Queries

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale defended Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, after Kindiki failed to appear before the Senate to answer questions regarding the Ministry of Interior.

Khalwale emphasized that Kindiki now serves as the deputy president following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment. He pointed out that the National Assembly’s approval of Kindiki’s nomination effectively elevated him to the role of Deputy President and Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Kindiki was scheduled to appear alongside Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. However, both officials sent letters to the Senate informing them of their inability to attend the session. In his communication, Kindiki expressed regret for not being able to honor the Senate’s invitation.

Temporary Senate Speaker Hillary Sigei remarked, “We have received communication from the office of the CS for Interior and National Administration. The Cabinet Secretary is unable to attend the invitation, and we highly regret any inconvenience caused. Regrettably, we request your indulgence to postpone the meeting scheduled for October 23, 2024, at 9:30 am. The CS for Energy will be away for official duty from October 22 to 24, 2024, so we kindly ask to reschedule the meeting to a later date.”

Khalwale argued that the Senate should have refrained from inviting Kindiki to respond to questions about the Ministry of Interior since he now holds the deputy president position.

“The reason why the minister for interior is not in a position to come is because in this house, it was found that the former deputy president is impeachable and he was removed. By the dint of that motion, that moment, the then DP ceased to be the deputy president. This parliament subsequently appointed Prof Kindiki as the deputy president. So at the level of parliament, the deputy president of Kenya is Prof Kithure Kindiki. I want to appeal to the secretariat to stop being superfluous by sending him invitation letters to come and respond to the issues of the Ministry of Interior,” Khalwale stated.