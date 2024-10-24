New Cardiothoracic Centre at Tenwek Hospital Set to Transform Heart Surgery in Kenya

President William Ruto will officially open and dedicate the Kes.4.5 billion Cardiothoracic Centre at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet on Thursday. Funded and equipped by donors from the U.S., the Billy Graham Memorial Cardiothoracic Centre honors the late American evangelist.

Tenwek Hospital, managed by the Christian Hospitals Association of Kenya, is the first Christian rural-based facility to successfully perform heart surgeries, setting a standard for major government hospitals. Located in Silibwet, Bomet County, the centre aims to increase its patient capacity from 250 to 2,000 annually.

“Tenwek Hospital handles 50 percent of the corrective surgeries in Kenya each year. Many more patients die while waiting in line,” said Mr. Benjamin Siele, the acting chief executive at Tenwek Hospital.

The Cardiothoracic Centre (CTC) will feature a 176-bed facility situated in a separate building from the main hospital, creating additional space for specialized cases. The centre will include six cardiothoracic theatres, a preoperative holding area, a laboratory, a blood bank, CT and X-ray machines, and a 32-bed post-anesthesia care unit.

“The wing will also house 52 intensive care units, six major operating tables, five endoscopy rooms, catheterization suites, examination rooms, and an outpatient clinic,” Mr. Siele added.

Dr. Patrick Amoth, the Director-General of Health, stated, “Tenwek Hospital is a trailblazer in open heart surgeries, having performed 2,000 cases since 2008. The centre will significantly increase the number of major heart and chest surgeries in Kenya.”

Dr. Russ White, the CTC director, noted that the facility will provide specialized services. He explained, “This initiative began in 2018 after years of technical research, addressing challenges such as esophageal cancer, rheumatic heart disease, and congenital heart disease. The centre will meet the urgent demand for advanced cardiac treatment across Africa.”