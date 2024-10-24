Aden Duale Teams Up with Governors to Combat Pollution

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry has partnered with the Council of Governors (CoG) to enhance pollution control, focusing on Kenya’s cities and residential areas to promote healthier living conditions.

Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale emphasized his ministry’s commitment to collaborating with CoG to strengthen counties’ capacity to adopt a circular economy. This initiative includes developing Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) and related infrastructure.

Duale spoke during a consultative meeting on Wednesday with CoG CEO Mary Mwiti, where they assessed the current status of Kenya’s Natural Resource Management (NRM).

The two leaders explored various sectoral issues, including the government’s efforts to transition Kenya from a linear waste management model to a circular economy. This shift aims to create wealth and employment opportunities, aligning with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Mwiti informed Duale about the Council of Governors’ recent visit to the Jospong Group’s waste processing plant in Kumasi, Ghana, in June. Jospong, one of Africa’s largest circular economy enterprises, is known for producing high-value products from waste.

During the visit, led by Wajir Governor and CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi, the government expressed interest in partnering with the Jospong Group, encouraging the Ghanaian conglomerate to invest in Kenya’s promising waste sector.

The meeting, attended by Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary Dr. Eng. Festus Ng’eno, also discussed enhancing intergovernmental collaboration in the NRM sector.