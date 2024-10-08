Kabogo Reveals How Ruto Ignored a Internal Landslide Vote for Kindiki, To Nominate Gachagua as DP

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, has once again shed light on the contentious process that led to Rigathi Gachagua’s appointment as Kenya’s Deputy President.

Kabogo’s revelations suggest that President William Ruto’s decision went against the majority preference of his political allies.

According to Kabogo, a group of 26 UDA politicians convened to vote on potential running mates for Ruto during the presidential campaign.

In this gathering, an overwhelming majority of 21 participants favored Kithure Kindiki, the current Interior Cabinet Secretary, for the position. Gachagua reportedly received only three votes, with Anne Waiguru and Justin Muturi each securing one vote.

“We were about 26 people in a room and we did a vote. 21 of us settled for Kindiki as Ruto’s running mate, only 3 picked Gachagua,” Kabogo revealed in an interview with Hot 96.

Despite this clear preference, Kabogo claims that Ruto took an additional 18 hours to deliberate before ultimately choosing Gachagua as his running mate. When questioned about this decision, Ruto reportedly drew a parallel to Kabogo’s own experience as governor, emphasizing his desire to have a personal choice in selecting his deputy.

Kabogo recounted Ruto’s justification: “Ruto asked me, William you’ve been governor and you always wanted your own deputy. So I want to be president, why can’t I have my own deputy as well, my own choice?”

In light of the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Gachagua, Kabogo has called on President Ruto to explain his reasons for selecting Gachagua and to address the apparent deterioration of their relationship.

The former governor suggested that Gachagua’s political strategy, particularly his emphasis on tribal affiliations through the ‘Watu wa Mlima’ (Mountain People) rhetoric, has contributed to his current predicament.

Commenting on Gachagua’s recent public apology, Kabogo expressed skepticism about its sincerity, noting that the Deputy President seemed to qualify his expressions of remorse. Gachagua had asked for forgiveness from President Ruto, members of parliament, and the Kenyan public for any perceived wrongdoings.

As the impeachment process unfolds, President Ruto has remained notably silent on the matter.

The country will be glued to TV screens on Tuesday evening as the Deputy President presents himself before legislators, to face his accuser.