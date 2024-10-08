“Gachagua Interview Was a Ploy To Look for Sympathy,” Duale Claims

In a scathing response to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Monday night televised interview, Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has dismissed the two-hour national address as a mere “decoy” aimed at garnering public sympathy ahead of the looming impeachment vote.

Duale, speaking both in an official statement and through a series of tweets, characterized Gachagua’s defense as “bare falsehoods coloured as a defence.” The Cabinet Secretary, who previously served as Majority Leader in the National Assembly, provided a pointed critique of the Deputy President’s televised remarks.

“Anyone who took time to go through the Special Motion and evidence tabled last week in the National Assembly can tell the interview was just a decoy to play in the public gallery, invite sympathy and invoke emotions,” Duale stated, emphasizing the discrepancy between the Deputy President’s public statements and the allegations presented in the impeachment motion.

One of Duale’s key criticisms centered on Gachagua’s claim of being elected by over seven million Kenyans. The Cabinet Secretary pointedly reminded the public that Gachagua’s position resulted from being nominated as a running mate by President William Ruto, not through direct election.

“Quite unfortunate to see a person who became Deputy President as a result of being nominated by the President as a running mate, chest thump that he was elected by 7.2 million Kenyans with no respect whatsoever for the nominating authority,” Duale remarked.

During his Monday night address, Gachagua vehemently denied all allegations leveled against him, including those related to his wealth accumulation, which has been cited as evidence of alleged involvement in corruption. However, Duale insisted that the truth will be revealed during Tuesday’s National Assembly debate and voting process.

The Cabinet Secretary also addressed potential legal challenges to the impeachment process, stating, “No court has issued any orders to stop the process. Kenyans had an opportunity to submit their views on the Special Motion and tomorrow the report will be tabled in the House to guide debate.”

Duale emphasized the irreversibility of the impeachment process, citing National Assembly Standing Order 51, which stipulates that a Special Motion for removal from office cannot be withdrawn except with the leave of the House. “The die is cast and the process cannot be stopped by threats and interviews iced with falsehoods,” he asserted.

As Kenya braces for what promises to be a contentious parliamentary session, Duale’s comments have added fuel to an already heated political atmosphere. It is even more striking considering that Gachagua is technically Duale’s boss in government.

The Cabinet Secretary concluded his remarks with a terse reminder: “The date is tomorrow, Inshallah.”