Ichung’wah Denies Interest in Interior Cabinet Role

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has dismissed speculation that he intends to replace Kithure Kindiki as Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking in Rabai, Kilifi County, Ichung’wah clarified that he has no ambition to take on any Cabinet Secretary position. Instead, his priority remains serving the people of Kikuyu and carrying out his responsibilities as Majority Leader in the National Assembly.

The Kikuyu MP mentioned that his push to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was not driven by personal animosity. He emphasized that his motivations stemmed from a desire to promote national development.

“There’s a leader who said that I should take up the Interior CS’s position. Let me tell him that I already have a duty that I’m doing and don’t want to confuse people. I led the front at the National Assembly during the impeachment motion and it’s not because we hated one person, it’s because we loved development more,” Ichung’wah remarked.

Reiterating his lack of interest in a Cabinet Secretary role, Ichung’wah stressed his commitment to the people of Kikuyu and his work in Parliament.

“I did not do it so as to get another position. I am not interested in a CS position. I have a duty for the people of Kikuyu and at the National Assembly,” he added.

One of Ichung’wah’s primary criticisms of Gachagua centered around the alleged exploitation of tea and coffee farmers in the Mt Kenya region. He accused the former Deputy President of obstructing the fair sale of tea leaves by insisting that they be sold exclusively through his brokerage company, leading to unfair practices at the Mombasa Auction.

Speaking in Mathioya, Murang’a County last month, Ichung’wah vowed to oppose any form of state capture that undermines local farmers.

“I will fight against those who want to impoverish the people of Mt Kenya by demanding Ksh3 per kilogram of coffee sold from our region,” he declared.

He further alleged that certain political figures control the sale of tea and coffee from the Central region through a network of brokerage companies.

According to Ichung’wah, these brokers manipulate prices to serve the interests of powerful cartels, depriving farmers of fair earnings.

“We will not allow anyone to exploit our votes for their own gain,” Ichung’wah asserted.

“Our votes are meant to support a government that will work for us. Then you tell us to unite so that you may auction our votes for your own benefit.”