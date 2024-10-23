NTSA Invites Public to Submit Proposals on Road Safety Regulations

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has called on the public to submit proposals as it reviews key regulations in the road transport sector.

This review aims to address existing gaps and integrate innovative solutions to enhance road safety and improve transport management in Kenya. NTSA is conducting this process in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Transport and is focusing on four main regulations.

The first regulation under review is the NTSA (Operation of Public Service Vehicles) Regulations, 2014. These rules apply to all public service vehicles (PSVs) operating on public roads in Kenya. The regulations require that all PSVs must be licensed before they can operate.

Furthermore, the regulations make it illegal to run a public service vehicle without a valid license issued by the NTSA. By reviewing this regulation, the Authority hopes to strengthen compliance and ensure safer operations in the PSV sector.

Next, NTSA will review the NTSA (Operation of Motorcycles) Regulations, 2015, which were enforced starting January 1, 2015. These rules aim to reduce accidents involving boda bodas, which are a significant safety concern on Kenyan roads. The regulation stipulates that offenders may face fines up to Kes.20,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, depending on the violation. The NTSA is seeking to refine these regulations to further curb boda boda accidents and improve safety for both riders and pedestrians.

The third area of focus is the Traffic (Registration Plates) Regulations, 2016. These rules govern the use of registration plates on motor vehicles and trailers under Section 12 of the Act and the dealer’s general license. According to the regulations, all vehicles and trailers must have reflective plates and a third license plate, except those operating under a dealer’s general license.

The rules also set specific standards for the size and shape of the registration plates. Each plate must be rectangular and contain optically recognizable characters for letters and numbers. Each character must be at least 75 mm high and 15 mm wide, with specific dimensions for the total space occupied by each letter or number. Through this review, NTSA aims to ensure that registration plates continue to meet modern road safety standards.

In addition to these reviews, NTSA plans to develop new regulations for licensing and the operation of motor vehicle dealers. These rules will ensure that motor dealers meet the required standards to be legally authorized to operate in Kenya. The review will provide clear guidelines on licensing procedures and the operation of vehicle dealerships, enhancing transparency and accountability within the industry.

The Dealer’s General Licence Regulations are also part of the review process. Under these rules, the NTSA may issue general licenses to dealers, manufacturers, or repairers of motor vehicles. Applicants must complete the prescribed forms and pay the required fees.

Each license comes with two identification plates. According to the regulations, the dealer’s license can only be used for vehicles in the dealer’s possession, and only one vehicle can operate under each license at a time. These conditions aim to regulate the use of dealer plates and prevent misuse.

In line with its mandate under Section 4(1)(d) of the National Transport and Safety Authority Act, No. 33, 2012, the NTSA is responsible for ensuring the provision of safe, reliable, and efficient road transport services. This review process aligns with NTSA’s broader goal of enhancing road safety in Kenya.

The NTSA has made the NTSA (Operation of Public Service Vehicles) Regulations, 2014, NTSA (Operation of Motorcycles) Regulations, 2015, and Traffic (Registration Plates) Regulations, 2016 available for download on its website at www.ntsa.go.ke.

The Authority invites stakeholders and members of the public to submit their proposals, comments, and written memoranda to enhance these regulations.

Submissions can be sent by mail to the Director General, National Transport and Safety Authority, P.O. Box 3602-00506, Nairobi, or delivered in person to NTSA Headquarters at 316 Upper Hill Chambers, 2nd Ngong Avenue, Nairobi.

Alternatively, email submissions can be sent to [email protected]. The deadline for submission is November 30, 2024.