Governor Nassir Speaks as ICJ Kenya and Allies Demand Justice for Assaulted Mombasa Blogger

The Kenyan Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya), UTU WETU Trust, the Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE), and the Wangu Kanja Foundation condemned the violent kidnapping and sexual assault of a Mombasa-based blogger, describing the attack as a severe violation of human rights and an affront to free expression.

Reports indicate that the incident took place on September 12, 2024, in Bamburi Mwisho, Mombasa County, allegedly in retaliation for the blogger’s criticism of the Governor. At least ten assailants forcibly entered BK’s home, claiming they would escort him to a meeting with the governor. Instead, they kidnapped him and subjected him to horrific violence, including recorded sexual assault.

The attackers threatened BK against future criticism of Mombasa’s leadership before abandoning him unconscious in a sack in a remote area. The statement also criticized the denial of emergency medical care when BK sought assistance at Coast General and Referral Hospital. He was admitted to another facility, Beyond Scope Hospital, only after a friend’s intervention.

The organizations praised BK’s bravery in reporting the incident despite his severe physical and emotional trauma. They acknowledged law enforcement’s swift response, noting that several suspects have already faced charges in the Shanzu Law Court. However, they urged the police and prosecutors to hold all involved accountable, including any potential Mombasa County Government officials.

The groups emphasized the need to protect free speech, viewing the attack as an attempt to silence the constitutional right to criticize public officials. They demanded immediate investigations into the denial of medical treatment and called for comprehensive support for BK.

The Rights groups concluded with a call for justice and accountability, asserting that such attacks undermine democratic values and cannot be tolerated.

Mombasa Governor Nassir Responds to Blogger’s Attack

Meanwhile, Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir addressed accusations linking him and his family to the blogger’s attack. He confirmed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned him and his 74-year-old mother for questioning.

Speaking on Monday, he stated that he is also a victim and vowed to clear his name.

“Throughout my life, neither I nor any of my family members have crossed the line of meting out violence on anyone. Even on public platforms, my policy is never to mention anyone by name, or speaking vulgar language,” Nassir said.

“My family is being targeted,” he said, adding that they have chosen to forgive the blogger who allegedly abused his mother.

“It’s a bit shocking that it is now being deemed for the public perception that both myself and my 74-year-old mother would be part and parcel of a heinous act of this magnitude. We have never nor will we ever stoop that low,” the governor said.

He added, “As much as I feel sorry for whatever happened to this young man, the spirit of my family will not only forgive and forget but let the almighty.”

The governor alleged that political motives linked him to the assault. He also mentioned that both his home and his mother’s had faced attacks twice before the blogger’s abduction.

“The truth shall come out. We hope the police will get to the bottom of the matter… I have been abused; people have tried to physically harm me and my family,” he said during a press conference.

Nassir also claimed that armed, unidentified men have been trailing his vehicle, yet authorities have taken no action despite his reports.