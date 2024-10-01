CS Mbadi: I Will Support Ruto in 2027 if Raila Does Not Contest

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has issued a call to action for the Luo community, urging a careful reevaluation of their political alliances as they chart their course in Kenya’s political landscape. Speaking at an event in Nyatike, Mbadi emphasized the need for strategic thinking about the community’s political future and potential partnerships.

Mbadi drew attention to President William Ruto’s recent outreach to the Luo community, suggesting it could pave the way for new political ties with communities from the Rift Valley region. The Cabinet Secretary recalled the 2007 elections, where Rift Valley voters supported Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, as evidence of the potential for cross-community political cooperation.

In his address, Mbadi portrayed President Ruto as a unifying figure, open to collaboration with all of Kenya’s ethnic groups. He expressed optimism about the possibility of securing Ruto’s backing for a Luo presidential candidate in future elections.

Making a notable political statement, Mbadi declared his intention to support William Ruto in the 2027 presidential race if Raila Odinga does not contest. This pronouncement hints at evolving political dynamics within Kenya’s political arena.

The Treasury CS also revealed ongoing efforts to foster closer ties between ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Ruto, signaling a potential realignment in Kenya’s political landscape.

Mbadi’s remarks highlight the complex interplay of ethnic considerations and strategic alliances in Kenyan politics. His call for the Luo community to expand its political horizons suggests a possible shift from traditional allegiances towards more flexible, pragmatic partnerships aimed at enhancing the community’s national influence and development prospects.

This address by a high-ranking government official from the Luo community reflects the fluid nature of Kenyan politics and the ongoing recalibration of political strategies in response to changing national dynamics.