Government Takes Steps to Clear KES.30 Billion Owed by NHIF

The government has committed to settling the Kes.30 billion owed to hospitals by the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) as part of the transition to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Last week, the government disbursed Kes.1.5 billion and plans to release an additional Kes.3 billion this week. The remaining payments will occur progressively, depending on the availability of funds.

Hospitals and other healthcare providers have expressed reluctance to transition to SHIF due to the financial strain caused by unpaid claims. To alleviate these concerns, the government reassured stakeholders that it would address this outstanding financial obligation.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai recognized that the concerns raised by hospitals regarding the transition and outstanding debts were valid and would be addressed promptly.

“We will take on the assets and liabilities of NHIF. Our estimated outstanding debt is approximately Ksh 30 billion,” he stated. The Health Ministry has set up a transition committee to evaluate NHIF’s assets and liabilities.

“We have already released Ksh 1.5 billion, and this week, we will disburse another Ksh 3 billion. Additionally, we have formed a committee to oversee claims payments and the disbursement of funds. We will ensure equal treatment for all hospitals regarding payments,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, the Principal Secretary assured that the payment of claims would not face delays as the current system can monitor claims as they are submitted.

As of Tuesday, October 15, the system had captured Ksh 100 million designated for hospitals. “We have instructed the Social Health Authority (SHA) to pay claims within 90 days of submission. This will foster confidence and satisfaction among all stakeholders,” PS Kimtai concluded.