KRA Addresses Contraband Claims at British Army Training Unit in Nanyuki

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) addressed concerns about contraband goods at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) facility in Nanyuki.

During an appearance before the Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee, KRA Commissioner for Customs and Border Control Dr. Lillian Nyawanda discussed the compliance of British soldiers’ activities with Kenyan laws. The committee specifically inquired about allegations that the British Army smuggled AFCO cigarettes using security containers.

In response, Nyawanda outlined that KRA has implemented surveillance measures, including CCTV and scanners, to detect illegal activities at ports and airports.

However, she acknowledged that KRA encounters limitations in accessing BATUK’s facility, which is classified as a restricted military zone.

To enhance compliance efforts, Nyawanda explained that KRA collaborates with various government agencies, including the Ministry of Defence, Immigration, and Interpol. She also revealed that BATUK imported 223 vehicles exempt from taxes under the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA) of 2004. These vehicles, imported since 2019, consist of 49 for transporting goods, 154 for transporting people, and 20 special-purpose vehicles.

The committee, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, raised concerns about the army’s outstanding tax liabilities. KRA confirmed that BATUK had filed its Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax returns for its 604 employees.

However, Nyawanda noted that the organization has yet to submit its corporate income tax returns, which are essential for promoting tax fairness among businesses. After concluding the session, the MPs acknowledged KRA’s due diligence in its dealings with BATUK.