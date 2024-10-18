Gold Award Recipients to Get Preference in Government Jobs, Says Ruto

President William Ruto has directed the Public Service Commission (PSC) to prioritize the President’s Awards certificates during the recruitment process for government jobs. This directive aims to enhance opportunities for young Kenyans and emphasize the government’s commitment to recognizing excellence among the youth.

During the President’s Award ceremony at State House in Nairobi on October 17, Ruto specifically instructed the PSC to focus on recipients of the President’s Gold Award in government hiring.

He stated, “I will instruct the Public Service to consider the President Awardees, especially the Gold medal awardees, when it comes to employability for our young people.”

Ruto acknowledged the passionate pleas made by awardees, urging the government to secure opportunities for the younger generation.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen echoed Ruto’s sentiments, emphasizing the prestige of the President’s Award certificate, which he likened to gold. “It is essential to find ways through the Public Service Commission to ensure that this certificate receives premium recognition when considering candidates for public service positions,” he remarked.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of 1,517 gold awardees, representing 2,397 individuals who have dedicated two to three years to earn this distinguished recognition. This award signifies the highest achievement within the Presidential award program and showcases the commitment and excellence of Kenyan youth.

The President’s Award – Kenya (PA-K) recognizes the accomplishments of young people beyond traditional academic settings through a non-formal education framework. Targeting youth aged 14 to 24, the program equips participants with essential life skills, encouraging them to engage in community service and explore adventures outside the classroom.

Since its establishment in 1966, PA-K has operated as part of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, which is active in over 140 countries. Founded in 1956 by His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, along with Kurt Hahn and Sir John Hunt, the award fosters personal development and resilience among youth.

Currently, PA-K positively impacts over 121,000 young people across Kenya, reaching schools, universities, colleges, youth groups, and rehabilitation centers. The program plays a vital role in empowering participants to navigate challenges and make meaningful contributions to their communities.