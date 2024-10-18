Boda Boda Rider Shot in Neck After Confronting Drunk Officer for Peeing on his Bike

A bodaboda rider was admitted to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital after being shot by a police officer early Monday morning.

The victim, 30-year-old Jimmy Ngugi, was shot in the neck after he confronted the reportedly intoxicated officer for urinating on his motorcycle. Ngugi had been attending a performance by Jamaican reggae artist Glen Washington at a Naivasha club in Nakuru County when the altercation took place.

“I asked him why he was urinating on my bike when there was space nearby. I used my phone’s light to show him the spot, and he responded, ‘What do you want me to do now?’” Ngugi recounted from his hospital bed.

The situation quickly escalated when the officer, a member of the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU), drew his gun and shot Ngugi.

Ngugi suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and a fractured collarbone. The victim and his family are calling for justice and accountability from the authorities.

“I want the government to address this issue of police brutality. Officers are misusing their power against innocent people, and this isn’t the first time we’ve seen it happen,” Ngugi said.

Ngugi’s mother, Hannah Wacheke, questioned, “Why are officers given guns and allowed to carry them into bars?”

Isaac Kiama, head of Criminal Investigations in Naivasha, confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.