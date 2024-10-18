Mashujaa Day in Kwale: Infrastructure Upgrades and Economic Growth on Display

All preparations are complete for the 15th edition of Mashujaa Day celebrations, set to take place for the first time in Kwale County. Heightened security measures have been implemented to ensure a safe event, with a coordinated effort between the county government, police, and regional security teams.

This year’s theme, “Affordable Housing,” reflects the county’s progress in infrastructure development. One of the major projects is the near-completion of the Kwale Stadium, which has been upgraded to accommodate 12,000 guests.

In addition to hosting the national event, Kwale is poised to benefit from various economic development projects. These include road improvements overseen by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

Dr. Raymond Omollo, Internal Security Principal Secretary, emphasized that the increased security will extend beyond the celebrations, ensuring ongoing safety for both residents and visitors.

“Security in Kwale has been reinforced well ahead of the celebrations and will continue to be a priority even after Mashujaa Day,” he said.

President William Ruto will preside over the celebrations at the newly renovated Kwale Stadium and later host a luncheon at the County Commissioner’s residence, temporarily converted into a state lodge for the occasion.

National dignitaries, local residents, and tourists are expected to attend the event, making it a significant moment for Kwale County.