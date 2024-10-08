Gachagua: I’ve Never Received Any Complaints from Ruto for ‘Undermining’ Him

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has denied allegations that he has undermined President William Ruto. Gachagua’s remarks come in direct response to one of the key grounds cited for his potential removal from office.

Speaking from his Karen residence, Gachagua asserted, “For the record, President William Ruto has never complained to me that I have undermined him.” He went further, challenging the impeachment motion’s proponents to provide evidence of any such complaint from the President himself.

The Deputy President’s statements stand in stark contrast to the accusations leveled against him in the impeachment motion.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who introduced the motion, has claimed that “Gachagua’s unilateral remarks contradict the policies we have collectively adopted as a government, damaging our credibility.”

This allegation forms part of the broader charge that Gachagua has failed to uphold his duties and violated the principle of collective Cabinet responsibility.

In his defense, Gachagua referenced his constitutional oath of office, emphasizing his commitment to defending the Constitution. He illustrated this commitment by citing a specific instance where he allegedly refused to oversee what he described as “brutal and inhuman evictions against Kenyans.”

“I can’t, I will not oversee, supervise brutal evictions against Kenyans. That I will not and I can’t,” Gachagua stated emphatically. He suggested that his refusal to participate in such actions, which he viewed as unconstitutional, may be at the root of the impeachment efforts against him.

The Deputy President appeared to frame the impeachment motion as a potential consequence of his ethical stance, stating, “If that is the reason why Rigathi Gachagua should be impeached as the Deputy President and sent home for refusing to undermine the constitution, for saying no to eviction of Kenyans, let it be.”

As the impeachment process unfolds, the contrasting narratives presented by Gachagua and his accusers highlight the deep divisions within the country’s political landscape. Tuesday evening will be an interesting watch, as the DP defends himself before parliament.