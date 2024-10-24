Dancehall Icon Sean Paul Returns to Kenya After 20 Years

Dancehall star Sean Paul is set to return to Kenya after 20 years to headline a concert this December.

The Grammy-winning artist will perform on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at the Waterfront 2 Gardens, Nairobi Jockey Club, as confirmed by Who Said Events & Win Group Agency.

Known for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits like “Get Busy,” “Temperature,” and “Give Me the Light,” the hitmaker promises to deliver an electrifying show in Nairobi.

“Get Ready, Nairobi!The wait is over! We’re excited to announce the one and only Sean Paul is coming to Nairobi! Join us at the Waterfront 2 Gardens at the Nairobi Jockey Club on Sunday, December 1st for an unforgettable night filled with the hottest reggae and dancehall vibes!Get ready to sing along to all his hits and dance the night away! Don’t let this opportunity slip away — be part of the party everyone will be talking about!” the concert organisers said.

The concert will also feature a star-studded lineup that highlights both international and local talent. Attendees can look forward to performances by Kenyan artists, including Redsan, Motif Di Don (Arbantone set), DJ Grauchi, G-Money, Kym Nickdee, DJ Moh Spice, Mish, CNG, and ZJ Heno.

Popular emcees DNG and BV Accurate will host the event, ensuring an evening filled with excitement and entertainment.

Early bird tickets going for Kes.3000 sold out within hours of release, signaling the anticipation for what is expected to be an unforgettable night. Early Bird VIP tickets are going for Kes.7500

Sean Paul last performed in Kenya in 2004, a visit that became memorable due to an unexpected incident. During his stay, he lost his mobile phone, which was said to have been stolen.

“I misplaced it when I was in a hotel, and I was asking everybody, ‘Where, where, where?’ It wasn’t theft, I just lost it. I even thought about offering a reward for its return, but nothing came of it. But big up to Kenya still, much love,” he recalled in a 2021 interview.